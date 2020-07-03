Hundreds cross Confederation Bridge in 1st hours of Atlantic bubble

Atlantic Canadians were eager to get out of their provincial bubbles and exercise their freedom to move around the region in the early morning hours Friday.

At 12:01 a.m. AT, pandemic restrictions lifted for Atlantic Canadians, allowing movement between the four provinces without a two-week quarantine.

P.E.I. public safety officials said there was a burst of activity on Confederation Bridge right after midnight, with 300 to 400 vehicles crossing in the first 90 minutes.

There was a second burst of activity at first light, and at one point 30 to 40 vehicles were lined up at the toll booth.

P.E.I. Premier Dennis King was part of the greeting party at Confederation Bridge Friday morning. (Julien Lecacheur/Radio-Canada) At first light traffic was heavy in both directions. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

People entering P.E.I. require a form showing proof of residency in the region and must pass a health screening. Despite the checkpoint and the traffic, officials said the wait was only a couple of minutes.

One driver coming onto P.E.I. told CBC News there was a long line of traffic waiting to clear the screening on the New Brunswick side.

Rose Cooper of Wheatley River was one of those drivers heading off-Island, on her way to Miramichi.

"We're going home to visit our family. We haven't seen them for a long time," said Cooper.

Rose Cooper was going to visit family in Miramichi. The Atlantic bubble opened July 3. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

"I'm especially excited to see my Mom. She's 87. It's going to be good to reconnect."

Eli Hughes has been working in Kentville, N.S., and was on his way to St. Peters, P.E.I.

"I'm just happy to be back at home," said Hughes.

Eli Hughes had been working in Kentville, N.S. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

"Glad to be home with my family."

A truckload of gift bags including potato chips was standing on the P.E.I. side, to be distributed to the people arriving. P.E.I. Premier Dennis King was on the bridge to greet visitors starting at 8 a.m.

Public safety officials expected this would be a learning day about how to manage the traffic.

More from CBC P.E.I.