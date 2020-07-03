Hundreds cross Confederation Bridge in 1st hours of Atlantic bubble
‘I’m especially excited to see my Mom,’ says one traveller eager to reconnect
Atlantic Canadians were eager to get out of their provincial bubbles and exercise their freedom to move around the region in the early morning hours Friday.
At 12:01 a.m. AT, pandemic restrictions lifted for Atlantic Canadians, allowing movement between the four provinces without a two-week quarantine.
P.E.I. public safety officials said there was a burst of activity on Confederation Bridge right after midnight, with 300 to 400 vehicles crossing in the first 90 minutes.
There was a second burst of activity at first light, and at one point 30 to 40 vehicles were lined up at the toll booth.
People entering P.E.I. require a form showing proof of residency in the region and must pass a health screening. Despite the checkpoint and the traffic, officials said the wait was only a couple of minutes.
One driver coming onto P.E.I. told CBC News there was a long line of traffic waiting to clear the screening on the New Brunswick side.
Rose Cooper of Wheatley River was one of those drivers heading off-Island, on her way to Miramichi.
"We're going home to visit our family. We haven't seen them for a long time," said Cooper.
"I'm especially excited to see my Mom. She's 87. It's going to be good to reconnect."
Eli Hughes has been working in Kentville, N.S., and was on his way to St. Peters, P.E.I.
"I'm just happy to be back at home," said Hughes.
"Glad to be home with my family."
A truckload of gift bags including potato chips was standing on the P.E.I. side, to be distributed to the people arriving. P.E.I. Premier Dennis King was on the bridge to greet visitors starting at 8 a.m.
Public safety officials expected this would be a learning day about how to manage the traffic.
More from CBC P.E.I.
With files from Brian Higgins
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.