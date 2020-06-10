Atlantic premiers committed to opening regional borders by early July, King says

Atlantic Canadians should be able to travel within the four provinces sometime in early July, P.E.I. Premier Dennis King said following a meeting of the region's premiers Wednesday evening.

The so-called Atlantic bubble has been discussed for some time now.

King said the premiers are committed to providing safe and efficient travel in the region without the need to self-isolate.

"There seems to be agreement from all premiers that if the epidemiology continues on the trajectory that it's on that we could probably see some Atlantic bubbling sometime in early July," King said.

"If something were to happen that might cause one of the provinces to hold back, we might very well see two provinces start, another one may join a few days later so we don't really have a hard and fast date."

'Continue our plan back to some kind of new normal'

P.E.I. has had no new cases in the last two weeks and Newfoundland and Labrador just one. Nova Scotia has had nine in that time frame. New Brunswick is dealing with an outbreak in the Campbellton area with four new cases announced on Wednesday, bringing the total number of active cases in New Brunswick to 29.

King said the premiers discussed what bubbling with the other provinces actually looks like. He said it would mean Islanders could travel to other Atlantic provinces without having to self-isolate for 14 days.

But they would still have to adhere to all public health directives in the province they are visiting, which include measures such as physical distancing and hand washing.

"It won't be a situation where the cars will run as freely as ever across the bridge," said King. "We will have information sessions and screening opportunities at our points of entry and that will continue. I don't see that stopping for a good part of the summer."

King said bubbling will have a positive impact on the business and tourism sectors and will "continue our plan back to some kind of new normal."

He reiterated that the decision will be based on public health policy, not the lobbying efforts of any one group or organization.

'Adhere to the public health office'

"I don't feel pressure from any one side of this or the other," said King.

King says even with an Atlantic bubble, information and screening will continue at the province's points of entry. (CBC)

"The way we have approached this from the very beginning is from a public health perspective and also from a social and economic perspective and that hasn't changed. I wouldn't do this if I was told not to do this … I would definitely adhere to the public health office."

Atlantic premiers held their meeting Wednesday night to prepare for a much wider discussion with all of Canada's premiers and the prime minister Thursday night.

King said he does not anticipate that bubble being expanded to Quebec and Ontario, two important regions for the Island's tourism sector, before the end of the year.

"If we get to a point where we could do an Atlantic bubble that would pretty much be the extent of the bubble for this year," he said.

"We would still expect anybody who was travelling to Prince Edward Island or to the region from Quebec or beyond that they would need to self-isolate and have a self-isolation plan if they were to get here."

