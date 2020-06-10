Atlantic provinces agree to regional bubble

The four Atlantic provinces have agreed to open their borders to each other on July 3, the Council of Atlantic Premiers announced Wednesday in a news release.

The agreement means travellers within the Atlantic provinces will not be required to self-isolate after crossing the borders. Visitors from other Canadian provinces and territories must adhere to the local entry requirements in place in each of the four jurisdictions. Other Canadian visitors to the Maritime provinces who have self-isolated for 14 days may travel within the Maritime region.

New Brunswick is the only Atlantic province with active cases. It has 20, including one case announced Tuesday, which is travel related. Of New Brunswick's 165 total confirmed cases, two have died.

P.E.I. has had only 27 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and none since April 28. There have been no deaths or hospitalizations.

P.E.I. began to allow seasonal residents into the province this month despite some opposition from the public.

Peggys Cove is one of the most popular tourist attractions in Nova Scotia. (Tourism Nova Scotia/Matt Long/Landlopers)

Newfoundland and Labrador has had 261 cases. Three people have died. Its last confirmed case was May 28 and there hasn't been an active case since June 18.

Nova Scotia has had 1,061 positive cases, including 63 deaths. It's last confirmed case was June 9.

In her news briefing Tuesday, P.E.I.'s Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison said the risks of COVID-19 remain even as restrictions are lifted.

"It's more important than ever that we don't forget to be careful."

