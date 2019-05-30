Montague brewery wins top prizes at Atlantic Brewing Awards

The judges at the 2019 Atlantic Brewing Awards have ruled that P.E.I.'s Bogside Brewing is not just the best new brewery in Atlantic Canada, it is simply the best.

The awards were given out at an event in Halifax Saturday.

The Montague brewery opened in June, and is bringing home awards for Brewery of the Year and New Brewery of the Year. Bogside also won individual awards for four of its beers, including gold medals for Brudenell Brown and Lighthorse lagered ale.

Upstreet's FireWorks Farmhouse Saison won gold in the Belgian specialty ale category and silver in beer of the year. Copper Bottom won gold for Parkman Ave in the India pale ale category.

Red Island Cider was named New Cider House of the Year.

Awards were given out in 15 beer and cider categories.

