Atlantic chapter of Black parliamentarians urges collaboration among provinces

The Atlantic Chapter of the Canadian Congress of Black Parliamentarians met in Charlottetown on Monday and Tuesday, with one member saying the goal is to tell the region: "We're here, we're organized and we want to be part of the solution."

This chapter of the congress is made up of elected officials from various levels of government, including municipal politicians and MLAs from P.E.I. and Nova Scotia.

They discussed issues affecting Black Atlantic Canadians, such as access to health care, housing, education, justice and economic growth.

They also signed a letter addressed to all four Atlantic premiers, offering support in dealing with those issues and requesting that data and best practices be shared.

Gord McNeilly, P.E.I.'s only Black MLA and a member of the caucus, said their letter represents an acknowledgment that progress is more important than which party someone belongs to.

"We're too small to have a disjointed process in Atlantic Canada around marginalized people," said the Liberal MLA for Charlottetown–West Royalty.

Gordon McNeilly, an MLA from the Charlottetown area, says the housing shortage disproportionately affects marginalized communities. (Sheehan Desjardins/CBC)

"It's something that's affecting each province, so we're reaching out and saying, 'We're here, we're organized and we want to be part of the solution — but we all need to do better at the same time.'"

Housing access a priority

The group identified housing as one of the biggest issues in the region, at a time of historically low apartment vacancy rates.

"They're not first on the list, they're last," McNeilly said of Black Atlantic Canadians. "We have to consider their needs as we move forward with a plan and policies shaping our future."

McNeilly also pointed to the over 80 recommendations made by New Brunswick's former commissioner on systemic racism, Dr. Manju Varma, who was a guest speaker at the meeting on P.E.I.

"Why is New Brunswick being slow on those actions?" he said. "We're watching, so that becomes an increasing amount of pressure on New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia and P.E.I. and Newfoundland … and we're expecting to see some good information."

McNeilly said the newly formed Atlantic chapter of the Canadian Congress of Black Parliamentarians will meet quarterly, with this first gathering stemming from a recent meeting in Ottawa made up of 45 Black politicians from all levels of government across the country.

Community trust

Tony Ince, the Liberal MLA for Cole Harbour in Nova Scotia and a co-founder of the congress, said trust issues have to be tackled as one of the first orders of business.

"When you look at elections, when you look at participation from our communities, it's very, very low," Ince said.

Tony Ince, the Liberal MLA for Cole Harbour in Nova Scotia, says non-partisan collaboration could start to build trust in communities where trust in politicians is low. (Sheehan Desjardins/CBC)

"We have to look at our roles because most community members don't trust politicians."

He said collaboration across party lines could start to build that trust.

"Let's try to do this collaboratively from a non-partisan… standpoint and maybe the community might begin to have a little bit more faith and say, 'You know what? We can go to them,'" he said.

"If there's any issue in Nova Scotia, and we're looking to Quebec, we're looking to B.C. … we can reach across to those partners and say, 'What are you experiencing? What are the things that you might be successful in that we're not doing here?'"

'Racism is alive and well'

Suzy Hansen, the NDP MLA for the district of Halifax Needham in the Nova Scotia capital's North End, said racism in Atlantic Canada was part of the discussion.

Suzy Hansen, the NDP MLA for Halifax Needham, says the group hopes to change the way the system is working. (Sheehan Desjardins/CBC)

"Racism is alive and well, and we have to tackle it," she said. "We need to step up and speak up, and be a voice for those folks that are experiencing that."

Hansen said they also want to challenge the way legislation is written.

"We're here to change the way the system is working right now. We are here to disrupt the way that they continue to put forth legislation that doesn't include an equitable lens," she said.

"We need to make sure that folk who are in these positions, like ourselves, and those who are the leaders of the provinces, are well aware that we are here to support, to guide — and as well to let them know that they will be held accountable."

