Essential workers at beef plant bused to vaccination clinics

About 80 per cent of the workers at the Atlantic Beef Products plant in Albany, P.E.I., have taken advantage of COVID-19 vaccinations offered to them as essential workers.

Company president Russ Mallard at first they hoped a clinic could be held on site at the plant.

But employees who wanted the vaccine were instead bused out to vaccination clinics over several days.

"It was quite a logistical exercise to get everybody to the various clinics, Charlottetown or Summerside," Mallard said.

"But in the end, you know, there may have been some advantages to having it spread out over 10 days because not everybody got their shot on the same day or two. So, you know, if anybody did experience any issues, then maybe it wouldn't affect as many employees at one time."

The vaccinations were voluntary, Mallard said, and while it does provide a sense of relief, all COVID-19 safety protocols at the plant will continue until public health advises otherwise.

"We can't let our guard down and we still, you know, approach every day as if COVID could affect our workers."

According to its company website, Atlantic Beef Products has more than 155 employees.

