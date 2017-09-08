Worker shortage slowing production at P.E.I.'s beef processing plant

Atlantic Beef Products in Albany is looking for workers to start immediately, and is in the midst of an expansion that could require even more.

The company currently employs 165, and has 15 vacancies. The shortage of workers has affected production.

"Our weekly harvest of cattle has gone probably from around 750 a week to probably somewhere around 650 a week over the last six or seven months," said company president Russ Mallard.

Historically the company has relied on other countries with larger meat packing industries to provide skilled workers, but with travel and the crossing of borders more difficult during the pandemic those workers have been harder to come by.

"We're doing our best to find as many local people as we can," said Mallard.

"We do get workers who do apply. Not all of them, most of them, as a matter of fact, don't have any particular experience in meat processing."

Beef demand is up

In addition to the general difficulty of travel during the pandemic, Mallard said changes to Canada's immigration program have changed Atlantic Canada's status as one of the easier places in the country to earn permanent resident status.

The difficulties have come while beef prices are rising in response to rising international demand for Canadian beef, he said.

The company has been advertising more, and working with employment agencies to find the employees they need.

Atlantic Beef Products is currently expanding its shipping and holding facilities. That is due to be finished in the spring, and Mallard said the company remains optimistic it can solve its staffing problems before then and return to full production.