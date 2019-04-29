P.E.I. beef company spreading some burger love at Upper Room Soup Kitchen

Atlantic Beef Products plant in Albany, P.E.I., is spreading the burger love by serving up beef burgers at the Upper Room Soup Kitchen in Charlottetown on Monday.

Burger Love, the month-long burger appreciation event held across P.E.I., is wrapping up Tuesday.

"This is a way to say thanks to all the folks who may not always be able to support us and a way to give back to the community," said Russ Mallard, president of the company.

A chance for everyone to participate

The company is hoping to serve between 150 and 200 donated burgers, Mallard said.

This is the second year the company has donated its Island-certified-beef to the soup kitchen as a way to bring Burger Love to Islanders who may not have the means to participate in the month-long event, he said.

"We decided to make it available so that everybody hopefully … will have a chance to enjoy one this year," Mallard said.

The burgers will be served beginning at 4:30 p.m. at 101 Richmond St. in Charlottetown. (Submitted by Russ Mallard)

More donations in 2019

Alongside the chefs at the Upper Room, Atlantic Beef Products staff including Mallard are helping to create and serve "gourmet burgers" for clients.

The P.E.I. company began donating beef in celebration of Burger Love in 2016 — this year the company plans to make two or three donations throughout the year separate from the event as well.

