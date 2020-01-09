Eataly supply deal 'a testament to the quality' of Atlantic Beef Products

Atlantic Beef Products, based in Borden-Carleton, P.E.I., is hoping that a new supply deal with Eataly in Toronto will catch the attention of other high-end grocery retailers in the country.

Eataly, which specializes in premium Italian food, opened in Toronto in November, its first location in Canada. While most of its products come from Italy, Atlantic Beef Products is one of two main Canadian suppliers of beef to the store.

Atlantic Beef Products president Russ Mallard said the supply deal is an excellent fit for his company. It's a relatively small beef processor, making up about one per cent of the Canadian market, so it can't supply a large retailer. But that small size can be an advantage for niche retailers.

"The reverse of that is kind of good, in the sense that if you use our beef 99 per cent of the beef that's out there won't be like ours, and so it gives everybody a unique story to tell," said Mallard.

Eataly opened its first Canadian store in Toronto in November. (Eataly/Facebook)

"The fact that Eataly looked around, and could have chosen anybody at any company, and that they chose a company like ours, I think really is a bit of a testament to the quality that's put in."

The company you keep

In an emailed statement, Eataly said it does a lot of due diligence on its suppliers.

"We were very happy when we came across P.E.I. beef because they meet many of our standards," said Peter Molinari, head of meat and fish at Eataly.

"P.E.I. beef works with small, local family farms and the beef is 100 per cent traceable."

That Eataly chose Atlantic Beef Products says a lot about the quality of his company's beef, says president Russ Mallard. (Karen Mair )

Mallard said you are known by the company you keep, and he expects the Eataly deal will catch the notice of other retailers.

Eataly has plans for more stores in Canada, and Mallard is also hopeful Atlantic Beef Products will be able to supply those as well.

More P.E.I. news