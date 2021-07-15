UPEI grads developing app to simplify recruiting for student athletes, coaches

Two University of Prince Edward Island graduates are developing a social app to connect coaches and student athletes with the goal of streamlining the university and college recruiting process.

Daniel Nispel and Dave Thompson are creating Co-Elite, a social network for athletes to showcase their game stats and clips, and interact with coaches, all in one place. They hope coaches will also use it to recruit players and talk to prospective student athletes about their school and team.

"We've spent a lot of time talking with athletes and coaches and the feedback and support has been incredible," said Nispel.

Athletes trying to find a spot on a university or college roster often have to "cold call" or send "cold emails," he said. That entails trying explain their athletic achievements without photos or video to support what they're saying.

"It's hard to build a connection with that," Nispel said, adding that on the other side of the conversation, coaches can become flooded with messages coming in on multiple platforms that all have to be evaluated. "How do you sort through Facebook messages? Twitter messages? That's what it's really all about: creating a central platform for everyone to use."

'Hoping to really push that change'

On the app, information will exist on a coach's or student's profile in the form of a "virtual recruitment card" that reflects an athlete's accomplishments — acting as a multimedia athletic resume — or a team's particular needs.

(Cody MacKay/CBC)

"We've got just about everything you would want to tell a coach or have the coach know about yourself: GPA, school, how old you are, height and position," Thompson said. "It's really tough coming from a small town to get noticed by anyone really… and we're hoping to really push that change."

Thompson is programming the app, and has a degree in computer science.

He wants the layout and features to be as easy-to-use as possible, and expects to build on that as coaches and student athletes provide feedback.

"We've talked to tons of coaches across the country, as far as Alberta and B.C. even, and even in the U.S.,'" he said. "Everyone has been on board and ready to get in."

Useful tool for coaches

Bruce Donaldson is the head coach of the UPEI women's hockey team. His staff will cross Canada looking for athletes and watching them play, and he frequently gets upwards of 10 emails a week from prospective players.

(Cody MacKay/CBC)

He said it's vital to see athletes play in person, but the pandemic has put a damper on that.

So, the next best recruitment tool is seeing video — and having a platform where he can speak with the player and see her game film all in one place would be incredibly useful, he said. He also likes it as a chance to sell the benefits of UPEI.

"The more enticing you can make the school look, I think, adds to the conversation," he said. "At the end of the day they're coming here to be athletic students, and we take pride in the fact that, you know, we look for our students to graduate."

(Cody MacKay/CBC)

Vernelle Johnson is a former basketball player at UPEI. He said some high school athletes have a tough time getting noticed by scouts and schools.

"It's hard to put yourself in a position to be able to be seen," he said. "You're marketing yourself, and you're trying to figure out where you want to be — and this could be a very big thing, I think."

Younger student athletes would be able to turn their affinity for social media to their advantage, he said.

"It gets you away from the traditional 'Here's a phone call' where some kids could be shy, or whatever the case may be," he said. It would also be a major time-saver, he added: "OK, let me reach out to 50 different coaches at the click of a button."

Nispel and Thompson said they hope to launch the app this fall. They've paid to create the app themselves, but Nispel said they hope to apply for backing from the Innovation P.E.I. Ignition Fund.

