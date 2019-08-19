2 Charlottetown men face charges in separate assault incidents

Charlottetown police say two men have been charged in separate assault cases.

A 27-year-old man is accused of sexual assault with a weapon and breach of probation following an incident Saturday evening.

Police say the weapon involved was a baseball bat.

They add that the incident was not random and there is no risk to the public.

Officers responded to a complaint at a home in Charlottetown just before 8 p.m. on Saturday.

The man has been remanded into custody until his next court date, which is scheduled for next week.

Second case led to minor injuries

After another complaint late the same night, a 52-year-old city man was charged with assault causing bodily harm.

Police say the victim of the domestic assault suffered minor injuries and was treated on the scene by Island EMS.

The accused has been released from custody with conditions to have no contact with the victim.

He will appear in provincial court at a later date.

