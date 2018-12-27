Man's leg amputated after being pinned by vehicle in parking lot

Police say a 49-year-old Charlottetown man is in stable condition in a Halifax hospital, after his leg was amputated following a violent incident early Sunday outside a tattoo studio.

Donald "Artie" Gautreau was airlifted to Halifax following the incident, in which police were called to Extreme Ink on Kensington Road in Charlottetown around 5:20 a.m. Sunday. Gautreau is the proprietor of the business, according to police.

The incident took place in the parking lot in front of the tattoo studio, where Gautreau was involved in an altercation with two men who arrived in an SUV.

"The individual that was eventually airlifted to Halifax and had a leg amputated was pinned between the building and the vehicle used by the accused in this matter," said Charlottetown police deputy chief Brad MacConnell.

More charges possible

A 26-year-old man, who police say was driving the SUV involved, is charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon. Police say other charges are possible, including charges against the other man who arrived in the vehicle.

MacConnell said it appeared to be a dispute over a woman.

"The incident started regarding that and escalated very quickly and violently," he said.

Damage to the business included a smashed front window and damage to the front wall of the building. Workers replaced the broken glass Thursday. A woman working in the tattoo studio said the business remains closed for now.

Charlottetown police continue to investigate. The driver of the vehicle is slated to appear in Charlottetown Provincial Court Jan. 31.

