Charlottetown senior home from hospital after 'random' daytime assault

A Charlottetown man has been charged with assault causing bodily harm and resisting arrest after two incidents in the city last week — one involved a daytime attack on a senior on a busy city street. The other incident involved a homeowner show discovered a stranger in his shower.

Police responded on Tuesday, June 11 at around 4 p.m. to a call of a 78-year-old man having been assaulted on Kensington Road by a man he didn't know.

Bill Mamye, 78, was walking home along Kensington Road with groceries in hand last Tuesday.

"This fellow come out of nowhere," said Mamye. "Just caught me by surprise. Next thing I knew I was laying on the ground."

Mamye sustained injuries to his face, head and neck and he was taken by ambulance to Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

Although the incident kept him in hospital for a week, Mamye said it will not stop him from going for walks.

"Oh yes, that's part of me," said Mamye. "I never give up. I'm a determined fellow."

Mamye said he will not stop going for walks along places like Kensington Road. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

According to police, witnesses saw the man repeatedly punched Mamye in the face and head, even once he had fallen to the ground.

Charlottetown police Deputy Chief Brad MacConnell said the attack appears to be random.

"Those types of random acts we don't often see," said MacConnell. "And certainly when it involves one of our seniors it becomes very concerning to us."

Incident the next day

The following day, another Charlottetown man found a stranger in his home, using his shower.

The victim left his house around 5:30 a.m to get a coffee. He was gone for about 10 minutes and when he came back home, he could hear water running.

His wife was still sleeping in bed. He went to his bathroom, opened the door, saw clothing on the floor and heard someone in the shower.

The man asked who was there, and heard a male voice say he was taking a shower and would be out soon.

Deputy Chief Brad MacConnell calls the attack very concerning. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

The victim got towels for the person in the shower and then waited in the kitchen. The man came out, clothed, with his hood up, told the victim he was leaving and left through the kitchen door.

Police say they picked up John Tyson Boudreault, 23, of Charlottetown, a short distance from the house, and allege he was the man in the shower, and also the man who assaulted Mamye.

According to police, Boudreault resisted arrest, kicking two officers and spitting on another.

Boudreault is charged with aggravated assault, three counts of assaulting a police officer, being unlawfully in a dwelling house, resisting arrest and two counts of breaching probation.

Boudreault is scheduled to appear in court Thursday, June 20.

