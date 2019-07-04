Asphalt plant opponents charge city with lack of notice

A group of Charlottetown residents says it has filed an appeal with the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission, alleging the city failed to provide proper notice of a bylaw amendment allowing asphalt plants.

Changes made in May allowed asphalt plants in heavy industrial zones, where previously no new plants were allowed in any part of the city.

Last week local residents held a rally protesting plans for a plant on Sherwood Road.

Jamie Brown, owner of Brown's Volkswagen on Sherwood Road, said the group filed its appeal with IRAC on Tuesday.

"We filed with IRAC the notice of appeal on grounds that the city failed to comply with proper and adequate notice to the public of the proposed amendment to the zoning bylaw," said Brown.

There has been an asphalt plant operating on Sherwood Road since 1944, but Brown said residents are worried another one will double pollution and heavy truck traffic.

