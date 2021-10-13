Asian-owned businesses on P.E.I. take trade show to O'Leary

An Asian market is coming to the small western P.E.I. community of O'Leary next month that will showcase about a dozen newcomer-owned businesses, like a small trade show or expo.

The event will be similar to one that was held in Summerside in September.

Heidi Lai, owner of Accelerator Training Services, is organizing the event. Her new business offers online training and coaching to businesses to expand into Asian markets.

Lai says the goal of the market is to help immigrant-run businesses showcase what they have to offer and connect with local residents.

"We want to connect with people here as well, so as to promote our community," Lai said.

About a dozen business will take part in the event, marketing everything from educational tours to handmade decorations.

'Opportunities in rural areas'

Newcomers from China, Hong Kong and Vietnam will be among the owners participating.

Participants in the Asia Market that Lai organized in Summerside in September. (Accelerator Training Services/Facebook)

Laid said she hopes the event shows the participating businesses are committed to the Island and its rural communities.

"I want to bring the message to investors, there is a lot of the opportunities in rural areas because the people are so supportive," she said.

"[It's a good opportunity] for a new company like us to to promote our company and also to engage with the communities."

She said she'd like to organize similar events in other places on the Island in the future.

The event will be held at the parking lot of the Future Tech West building.