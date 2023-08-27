P.E.I. Invasive Species Council getting the jump on destructive worm

They might sound like a cool party trick, but Asian jumping worms are not something gardeners on P.E.I. want to see in their yards.

So far, so good.

While there have been reports of the invasive worm in other areas of the Maritimes, there have been no reports of any appearing on the Island.

You'd likely know if you saw one. They look a lot like earthworms, but usually are grey or brown with a narrow white band around them, instead of a pink band.

And, yes, they also jump up if you make a sudden loud noise, such as clapping, and they'll thrash and try to jump out of your hand if you pick them up.

The jumping worm is a concern to the P.E.I. Invasive Species Council. It is asking anyone who sees the worm in their garden or potted plant to contact them on social media or at PEIinvasive@gmail.com

Kassidy Matheson, a technician with the P.E.I. Invasive Species Council, recommends Islanders monitor new plants for Asian jumping worm. (Submitted by Kassidy Matheson)

Jumping worms can leave soil "sterile," technician Kassidy Matheson said in an interview with Island Morning's Laura Chapin.

"These worms as they burrow, they consume organic matter and the soil they leave behind turns into like this granular material, kind of like coffee grounds. And that takes all of the nutrients out of the soil."

Matheson encourages Islanders to monitor plants they bring home.

Home test

There are also home tests that can help detect jumping worms. One method is to mix about four litres of water with one-third of a cup of ground yellow mustard seed and pour the mixture slowly into the soil. This will bring the worms to the surface.

The P.E.I. Invasive Species Council will come out and help eradicate them before they spread further and damage the environment, much like the Japanese beetle, another non-native species which continues to damage trees and shrubs on P.E.I.