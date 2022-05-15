Asian Food Festival gets underway for the first time in P.E.I.

A festival meant to promote Asian-owned businesses and restaurants kicked off in P.E.I. on the weekend.

The 2022 Asian Food Festival got started Saturday with a food and culture carnival at the Confederation Court Mall in Charlottetown.

A handful of businesses sold their food and wares to the general public in an event that featured performances from singers and dancers. There was even some food preparation advice.

"We have Chinese food, we have Vietnamese food, we have snacks from Japan, from Korea, from Malaysia — like all across Asia, I think," said organizer Joyce Liu.

The event precedes Asian Food Week. From May 16-22, Islanders will be able to get food and beverages at special prices in participating restaurants.

The Dodo's Wendy Lee said the restaurant's food was very popular at the culture carnival. (CBC/Tony Davis)

This is the second year the Atlantic Canada festival has been held and the first time it's happening in P.E.I.

Organizers say the event is meant to put a spotlight on the region's diverse communities and give people a glimpse of different cultures and flavours.

"We really want to present the stories behind each dish," Liu said. [It's] a great way to learn about Asian culture through smells, through tastes and the hope to know more for your immigrant neighbours in the city."

Mauritian cuisine restaurant The Dodo was one of the restaurants featured. Wendy Lee, who works at the restaurant, said her dishes were so popular it sold out "again and again."

Faye Huang attended the festival. (CBC/Tony Davis)

"I feel like many people here, many people like this activity," Lee said. "Everyone is happy and every food is popular."

Faye Huang, who attended the carnival, said there haven't been many major events to attend during the pandemic.

"I think people are just ... willing to come out and have some social life," Huang said.

The list of participating restaurants can be found here. The festival is running concurrently in Halifax.