Rules around removal of deadly asbestos tightened on P.E.I.

P.E.I.'s Workers Compensation Board has reviewed and revised the rules for contractors removing asbestos from buildings during renovations or demolition.

Exposure to asbestos dust has been linked to lung cancer. Canada has banned the sale and production of the once common building material.

Danny Miller, the director of occupational health and safety, said the update was part of a general review of regulations.

The changes include:

New definitions of asbestos-containing materials.

A requirement for daily air sampling outside of the work enclosure.

Expiration periods for contractor certification.

New requirements for ventilation.

Enhanced medical surveillance for asbestos abatement workers.

Miller said the changes should not lead to a big increase in the cost of asbestos removal.

"There may be some increased cost around the requirement to do daily air sampling. That would probably be the most significant change," Miller said.

The new guidelines were developed by a working group that included experts from industry, with reference to the rules in other Canadian jurisdictions.

The WCB is in the process of creating an asbestos abatement manual for contractors that covers the new guidelines.

