Arts Hotel opening despite the global pandemic

A new low-budget hotel is opening in downtown Charlottetown next week. The Arts Hotel will make its debut on Kent Street after two months of delays caused by COVID-19.

The restructuring of the new hotel has been in the works over the last two years since it was purchased by Richard Homburg, who owns Dyne Holdings. John Cudmore, president of Dyne Holdings and property manager of the Arts Hotel, says it was a challenge to deal with delays but he was working with a great team.

"We're of the mind, it's better off opened than closed. There's so many things can happen," he said.

"Through this whole process there's been requirements for accommodations for different purposes wrapped around COVID so we felt, 'Let's get it open. We have the investment into it.'"

The modernized hotel was inspired by European hostels and student rooms; smaller rooms, no TVs or phones and access to the internet everywhere.

'We're noticing a lot of young people aren't really excited about spending two and three hundred dollars for a hotel room,' says John Cudmore, president of Dyne Holdings. (John Robertson/CBC)

The owners hope to tap into a niche market — travellers and students looking for a room at cheaper prices in the heart of the city.

"We're noticing a lot of young people aren't really excited about spending two and three hundred dollars for a hotel room. They have money but, you know, honestly, they'd rather spend it on experiential — there's great wine, great food, theatre, that sort of thing," said Cudmore.

It will also sell goodies from the Salvador Dali Café — named in honour of the Spanish artist — which will feature Dali paintings owned by Cudmore.

The hotel has 83 rooms at $99 per night with negotiable prices for students and those who choose to stay long term.

Reminiscent of Myron's

Dyne Holdings built the Arts Hotel on the site of legendary Charlottetown nightclub Myron's.

'It's exciting to be able to take a building that was sitting 12 years vacant and deteriorating and bring it back to life,' says Gordie Kirkpatrick, project manager and former Myron's nightclub worker. (John Robertson/CBC)

The popular spot had been vacant for nearly 12 years, but some of its original decor has been salvaged and is featured in the new hotel.

Gordie Kirkpatrick, the project manager for the Arts Hotel, had helped install the original dance floor in Myron's and worked as a night manager for the club.

"It's exciting to be able to take a building that was sitting 12 years vacant and deteriorating and bring it back to life," said Kirkpatrick.

He said the transformation of the building has been "phenomenal," and some aspects of the building have been re-purposed and are reminiscent of the original night club. A mirror that once hung behind a bar in Myron's will be placed in the hotel, along with a recognizable safe.

Trailside Music Hall

Owners of the former Trailside Music Café are running their business out of the Arts Hotel as well.

'We're getting really excited,' says Meghann Deighan, co-owner, Trailside Music Hall. (John Robertson/CBC)

Pat and Meghann Deighan decided to move their business from its Mount Stewart location last year.

Over the last month, Trailside has been operating out of the Holman Grand Hotel, offering live music to the public. Meghann and Pat have been preparing to move their business into the Arts Hotel.

"We're getting really excited," Meghann said.

Prior to COVID-19, there was a capacity of 150 people, but the number has been reduced to adhere to public health restrictions.

While the Arts Hotel aims to open Aug. 14, the music hall and café will be delayed.

More CBC P.E.I. News