'Zero-star' Arts Hotel in downtown Charlottetown expected to open this spring

The new Arts Hotel planned for downtown Charlottetown — where Myron's used to be — is on track to open this spring.

That's according to president of Dyne Holdings, John Cudmore, who says a big part of the job so far was the demolition phase, and getting the building ready for the massive renovation.

"We took out somewhere around 150 bins worth of debris just to get the building cleared out and ready for construction," said Cudmore.

"And that was probably a little bigger job than we expected originally, but it's what you can expect, I guess, when you buy an older building and try to make it work."

Cudmore said the hotel was originally supposed to have 105 rooms, but that was scaled back to 83 once it was discovered how much it would cost to add two additional floors to the building.

Gordie Kirkpatrick, project manager for the Arts Hotel, Blair Smith, general manager, and John Cudmore, president of Dyne Holdings, stand in front of the former Myron's building. (Jessica Doria-Brown/CBC )

He said with gyprock and seam-filling complete, painting will soon begin on the hotel's top floor, the fourth.

And then that work will start on the remaining three floors.

'Zero-star accommodation'

Cudmore said the new Arts Hotel will be basic, "zero-star" accommodation — priced around $99 and lower in the off-season, and closer to $150 during peak months. He said that's for younger travellers, who seem to prefer spending money on experiences rather than fancy hotel rooms.

"They don't mind spending their money in wine and food and experiential experiences, but hotels they just want somewhere to sleep and we're going to provide that product," he said.

The project manager estimates that 25-50 people are on-site working daily to make sure the renovation is complete by this spring. (Jessica Doria-Brown/CBC )

Cudmore said it's gratifying to see the project start to come together.

"Spending time looking at it on drawing boards and meeting with architects, that's one thing," said Cudmore.

"But just seeing it come to life … it's exciting."

Cudmore says it's exciting that the hotel is starting to come together. (Jessica Doria-Brown/CBC )

It's also exciting for project manager Gordie Kirkpatrick, who — many years ago — helped install the dance floor in Myron's, and worked as night manager in the building for several years.

"I was actually quite disappointed when it eventually closed, and it was closed for 12 years. So to be able to be a part of the rebirth and re-invigorate the building, it's just awesome," he said.

Kirkpatrick estimates that 25-50 people are on-site working daily to make sure the renovation is complete by this spring.

New music venue

Part of the work underway includes the design and construction of a new music venue for downtown Charlottetown. Recently it was announced that the owners of the Trailside Café, a music venue in Mount Stewart, P.E.I., would be occupying a section of the main floor of the new hotel.

Owners Pat and Meghann Deighan said that location will close, and the Trailside Music Hall will be created.

Pat and Meghann Deighan, owners of the Trailside Café, announced recently they would be occupying a section of the main floor of the new hotel, with a new music venue called the Trailside Music Hall. (Jessica Doria-Brown/CBC )

"It'll have kind of a club kind of vibe and it'll still have table service," said Meghann Deighan. She said the pair hopes to retain a similar atmosphere to the original Mount Stewart location.

"It'll have the same layout and design and hours of Trailside."

The couple said moving will double the venue's seating, to about 150 people.

"It's going to be exciting," said Deighan.

"That's a great strip down there, from Craft Beer Corner right down to the Hunter's area. There's a lot going on for nightlife. So we're very happy to be a part of that scene."

The pair says the first show is scheduled for May 8.

The building was purchased back in September 2018 by Richard Homburg, who owns Dyne Holdings. John Cudmore estimates the project will cost about $7-$8 million once the work is complete.

