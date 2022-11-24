No Anne of Green Gables at Charlottetown Festival in 2023

One of the longest-running professional musicals in Canada, Anne of Green Gables -— The Musical, will be produced out of the Confederation Centre of the Arts in Charlottetown only every other year going forward; theatre managers announced Thursday morning.

It will be opened up for production elsewhere in the alternate years, under the terms of a renegotiated rights agreement.

The Charlottetown Festival staging of the musical "will be made available to schools and non-professional community groups for the first time in the Maritimes, through Concord Theatricals," a news release said.

"This new agreement will also bring the musical to other markets when not presented at the Festival, with beautifully imagined touring sets developed under Adam Brazier's guidance."

The announcement means tourists and residents will not get to see the play featuring Lucy Maud Montgomery's youthful heroine in Charlottetown in 2023.

The show will be staged again at the Charlottetown mainstage in 2024, which coincides with Montgomery's birth 150 years earlier, in 1874.

"The production ran annually for over fifty years from 1965-2019 and was presented in 2022 after a brief hiatus due to COVID-related challenges," the release notes.

The production is the world record holder for the longest running musical running seasonally.

