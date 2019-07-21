P.E.I. artists receive $50K in grants from province

P.E.I. photographer Patricia Bourque's exhibition called Beyond the Regalia is now on display at the gallery at The Guild in Charlottetown.

The exhibition was put together with a grant she received from the provincial government.

Bourque is one of 14 Island artists who recently shared a total of $50,000 in provincial funding.

Her exhibit features photographic portraits of Mi'kmaw women.

Bourque said arts grants help her to be able to create.

"It allows me to continue to create beautiful images from around my traditional territory of Mi'kma'ki," she said in a news release.

The successful applicants were selected by a panel of peers from the arts community.

"Our artists, storytellers, musicians, writers, filmmakers and photographers are an important part of the Island community," Matthew MacKay, the minister of economic growth, tourism and culture, said in the release.

Successful applicants:

Rachel Beck: $6,000 to write and record six new musical compositions.

Patricia Bourque: $2,795 - to travel the traditional territory of the Mi'kmaq and photograph the women, in the most raw authentic way, stripping away the stereotypes, showcasing their true selves, as women, mothers, grandmothers, community members and professionals.

Maria Campbell: $5,000 - to collaborate with Bourque to bring her artistic vision of proud, dignified Indigenous figures to the streets of Charlottetown.

Gerard Clarkes: $2,000 - to clean and restore paintings that span six decades.

Candace Hagen: $2000 - to revise and remount the play Realizations, written by Candace Hagen, in a professional theatre setting.

Monica Lacey: $1,000 - to participate in a 10 -ay self-directed artist residency at The Wild Mill Studios.

Russell Louder: $4,000 - to explore and compose new sounds which will then be incorporated into the process to write, create, arrange and produce new songs for their first album.

Ryan McCarvill - $4,000 - to complete post-production work on the self-financed shot on P.E.I. short film The Sins of the Father.

Melissa Mullen (The Homestead Players): $3,704 - to work with a dramaturge, musical director, and other actors to develop the script, the songs, and key aspects of staging on their script The Man Who Saved the Songs.

Jessica Noonan: $2,000 - to print a collection of their comics to be sold at various independent comic stores and conventions.

Jared Perry: $4,500 - to assist with a multi-media art exhibition - Instructions for Use - an investigation of everyday tasks by breaking down the process in a step-by-step format inspired by instructions found in packaging.

Emilee Sorrey: $2,500 - to disseminate, present and tour the soon to be released debut full-length album, In Full Bloom.

Alicia Toner: $5,000 - to record her second full-length studio album.

Greg Webster: $5,500 - to create the second issue of Sandstone Comics Presents, a 72-page full colour graphic novel printed on P.E.I.

