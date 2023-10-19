Desperately seeking retired athletes: P.E.I. artistic swimming club needs coaches, judges

Prince Edward Island's only artistic swimming club is looking for anyone who has taken part in the sport to come back and lend a hand as a coach or judge.

The Charlottetown Naiads have a waiting list of families whose children want to join the program. While they were hoping to start a new novice team, they don't have anyone to coach it.

Get the news you need without restrictions. Download our free CBC News App .

"We're not able to grow, even with the interest that we've had in the sport, because recruiting coaches has proven to be difficult," said Treena Hann, president of P.E.I. Artistic Swimming, the sport formerly known as synchronized swimming.

Becoming a coach is an extensive process involving the sport's national governing body, Canadian Artistic Swimming, said Hann. "So without having a swimming background, it's very tricky to be trained as a coach."

The Naiads have 13 competitive swimmers, with 24 more in the AquaGo program, which is the feeder for the competitive program. (Submitted by Treena Hann)

"We're looking for any past swimmers that may be on P.E.I.," she said. "The population has grown. There could be new swimmers out there that are living on P.E.I. that we don't know of, that would love to come back to the sport."

Judges also in demand

Hann said if past swimmers can't come back to coach or substitute coach, the group is also looking for judges and officials.

The Naiads have 13 competitive swimmers, with 24 more in AquaGo — the feeder program to the competitive level.

Many of the current coaches are past swimmers, and have been with the club for many years, she said. They have also reached out to former teammates.

Treena Hann is president of P.E.I. Artistic Swimming, the sport formerly known as synchronized swimming. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

"A lot have come back in a judging capacity, which is less of a time commitment. It's a couple of times a year — come out and give the girls some feedback and then host a couple of competitions."

Hann, who has a 13-year-old daughter in the sport, said parents have been very supportive, volunteering to help in other ways. Some even tried to take the judge training, but found it too complicated.

"It's a very technical sport, and was really outside of our realm of experience," she said.

"If we don't find the coaches, we'll really have to stay at the status quo with the groups that we have."

Adrienne Scales is a national stream swimmer representing P.E.I. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

Swimmer Adrienne Scales said she's hoping some former swimmers will come forward to help.

"I feel as though a lot of parents do still help out with many other aspects of keeping the club running," she said.

"But at the end of the day, we just need people who are experienced in the technicalities of our sport and everything that goes with it."

'It's a big commitment'

Mary-Beth McInnis, head coach of the Naiads, competed for many years, including at the 2011 Canada Games.

She wanted to give back to the sport, but acknowledges not everyone is able to.

"It's so hard because I understand people have busy lives and it's a big commitment," McInnis said.

"I feel like through COVID too, it kind of taught people that your time is valuable, and I just don't think people volunteer quite as much as they used to."

Mary-Beth McInnis, head coach of the Charlottetown Naiads, competed for many years, including at the Canada Games in 2011. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

McInnis said it's difficult for her to hear that there is a waiting list of families who can't get their children into the sport.

"I say I can do more, but I physically only have so much time in my days, and I can only give so much," she said. "It makes me sad because I really wish that we could just keep growing."

The sport also has a new scoring system, which McInnis said makes recruiting more challenging.

The Charlottetown Naiads are on the search for anyone who has taken part in artistic swimming, to come back and lend a hand as a coach or judge. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

"Everyone has to be retrained," she said. "It gives past judges a reason to get out because they don't want to go through a new level of training. It makes it even more difficult for those that we still have.

"Really, we're trying to find judges and coaches, and it's a lot for our province."