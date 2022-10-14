Island-raised artist showcases P.E.I., N.W.T. heritage in new show

Contemporary woodland artist John Rombough grew up on P.E.I., and he's coming home to show his latest artwork on the Island.

Rombough was born in Sioux Lookout, Ont. When he was three, he and his two older sisters — Rose and Bernadette — were adopted by Carol and Lyall Rombough.

He eventually re-connected with his birth father, Alfred Catholique, in the community of Lutselk'e in the Northwest Territories.

John Rombough's art often depicts people and animals in nature. (Submitted by John Rombough)

"My work is inspired by ancestral lands up North. I went back to re-learn my Dene culture. And being out on the land you're so connected ... to feel that energy. Just capturing that on canvas," he said.

"P.E.I. is where I grew up and it feels like home ... I feel the Island is where John grew up and feels at home. The home in the North is very inspiring ... but to me home is where the family is, reconnecting with family."

John Rombough’s adoptive parents, Lyall and Carol Rombough, taken around 2017. (Submitted by John Rombough)

'It was inspiring'

Rombaugh and his sisters grew up in Breadalbane, and he says the kids spent a lot of time in nature — part of what inspires his art today.

"Growing up with the colours and changing of the seasons ... we grew up walking on the nature trails, and the creek too, and just being out on the land. It was was inspiring."

John Rombough is a contemporary woodland artist, who began using colour in his work more than 20 years ago. (Submitted by John Rombough)

His most recent works focus on the changing of the seasons — animals and migration patterns, depicting the changes from fall and winter.

"A painting is like looking through a rock and seeing what's inside a rock, and what's alive. You know, everything has a spirit. So you're looking through each animal or each person and seeing the vibration of colours that represent different stages they go through in their lives. Like a colour transformation," he said.

Artist John Rombough's recent works reflect the changing of seasons. (Submitted by John Rombough)

"I feel my work is very colourful but soothing at the same time, and has good teachings and there are also stories that go with each painting that goes with honouring the land and the culture."

Rombough's exhibition opens October 18 at the Gallery at Carr's Oyster Bar in Stanley Bridge, and runs to October 23.