Victim whose leg was amputated after being pinned by SUV charged with assaulting alleged assailants

A man who had part of his leg amputated after being pinned against a building by an SUV now faces charges of assaulting his alleged attackers.

Donald (Artie) Gautreau, 49, is charged with assault with a weapon against Sean Lombardi, 26, and Riley MacFadyen, 20 on Dec. 23.

Lombardi and MacFadyen face charges relating to Gautreau being pinned outside the building which houses his tattoo studio — Extreme Ink on Kensington Road in Charlottetown — on that same day.

According to police reports, Gautreau was pinned around 5:20 a.m. and was airlifted to a Halifax hospital following the incident, where his lower leg was amputated.

At the time police said it appeared to be a dispute over a woman.

Lombardi is accused of driving the vehicle that struck Gautreau. He's charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

MacFadyen is accused of attacking Gautreau with a baseball bat. He's charged with aggravated assault.

Now, Gautreau has also been charged — with assault with a weapon — the weapon in this case being disinfectant spray allegedly used on Lombardi and MacFadyen that day.

All three men are due back in court at later dates.

