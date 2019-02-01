Skip to Main Content
Victim whose leg was amputated after being pinned by SUV charged with assaulting alleged assailants
Tattoo studio owner Donald (Artie) Gautreau, who had part of his leg amputated after being pinned against his building by an SUV on Dec. 23, is now charged with assaulting his alleged attackers with disinfectant spray.

Sally Pitt · CBC News ·
Police say the tattoo studio was damaged in the incident on Dec. 23. (Brian Higgins/CBC News)

A man who had part of his leg amputated after being pinned against a building by an SUV now faces charges of assaulting his alleged attackers.

Donald (Artie) Gautreau, 49, is charged with assault with a weapon against Sean Lombardi, 26, and Riley MacFadyen, 20 on Dec. 23.

Lombardi and MacFadyen face charges relating to Gautreau being pinned outside the building which houses his tattoo studio —  Extreme Ink on Kensington Road in Charlottetown  — on that same day.

According to police reports, Gautreau was pinned around 5:20 a.m. and was airlifted to a Halifax hospital following the incident, where his lower leg was amputated.

At the time police said it appeared to be a dispute over a woman.

Lombardi is accused of driving the vehicle that struck Gautreau. He's charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

MacFadyen is accused of attacking Gautreau with a baseball bat. He's charged with aggravated assault.

Now, Gautreau has also been charged  — with assault with a weapon — the weapon in this case being disinfectant spray allegedly used on Lombardi and MacFadyen that day.

All three men are due back in court at later dates.

