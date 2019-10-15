Former high school youth worker sentenced for sexually assaulting student

Arthur Francis McGuigan has been sentenced to 90 days in jail for sexually assaulting a Bluefield High School student in 2009. He was a youth worker at the school at the time.

McGuigan, 64, was charged with sexual assault and sexual exploitation of a young person. At the time of the alleged offences he was 54 and the student was 17.

The court heard McGuigan was driving the girl to an appointment, which was part of his job as a youth worker. They smoked marijuana and had a sexual encounter.

Through a victim impact statement, the woman told the court the incident happened after months of brainwashing, grooming and manipulation. She said she's struggled with addiction and mental health issues since she was a child — and McGuigan took advantage of that.

The woman said after the assault she struggled to keep a job, ruined relationships and began abusing drugs and alcohol again, and that she continues to suffer with panic attacks and flashbacks.

But she told the court today she's proud of what she has accomplished since then.

A charge of sexual exploitation against McGuigan was stayed.

McGuigan was on parole for another similar conviction five years ago. In 2014 he pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation and drug trafficking involving a female student stemming from incidents in August 2013. He was sentenced to five-and-a-half years in prison.

