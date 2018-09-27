Skip to Main Content
Former high school youth worker charged with sexual assault, sexual exploitation
A former youth worker at a Hampshire, P.E.I. high school has been charged with sexual assault and sexual exploitation.

Arthur Francis McGuigan faces 2 charges involving 1 complainant

Brittany Spencer · CBC News ·
Arthur Francis McGuigan is charged with sexual assault and sexual exploitation involving incidents that happened between 2009 and 2010. He is shown here participating in a forum on youth addiction in Charlottetown in 2007. (CBC)

Arthur Francis McGuigan, 63, who used to work at Bluefield High School faces two charges involving a single complainant that date back to 2009.

The case has been before the courts since June. It was last in Charlottetown Provincial Court Monday and was adjourned. McGuigan was not present.

He has not yet entered a plea to the charges and the allegations are unproven in court.

In 2014 McGuigan pleaded guilty to charges of sexual exploitation and drug trafficking involving a female student. Those charges stemmed from incidents in August 2013. McGuigan was sentenced to five and a half years in prison for those charges.

The case is scheduled to be back in court on Oct. 10.

