Don't care for art? Please keep reading: Opinion

As an art fan, I know that some people don't care for art. And as I sat down to write this piece, I realized that those are the people that I should address here. Not by way of a lecture, but by way of passing along an invitation.

You see, there are things we all look forward to here in P.E.I.: the first signs of Mud Season (technically spring), whatever your favourite holiday might be (I'm going with Halloween), and when you're a kid the midway at Old Home Week. For the last eight years however, Art in the Open has topped the list for me.

April White's installation in 2017 called it's okay to be tired, focused on the 'communal exhaustion' people often feel in society. (Submitted by April White)

Now an incorporated entity of its own, Art in the Open brings art to public spaces, making it accessible both financially (it's free!) and in terms of breaking down barriers.

AITO proves that art is absolutely for everyone, not just folks who appreciate "a fine use of negative space." To be blunt, if you're not taking in AITO, if you're not bringing your kids, you're missing out on an amazing opportunity.

A living gallery

Art in the Open is a yearly event during which artists of various disciplines bring creative projects to public spaces (40 this year), making it easy for everyone to experience.

Those projects can take the form of an art piece, a performance, a projection, an installation, anything you can imagine, and it's spread across a number of locations in downtown Charlottetown, turning the city into a kind of living gallery.

In 2014 Donnalee Downe's submission, called Burning Words, gave the audience the chance to record their thoughts or feelings and put them into a bucket. The contents of the buckets were burned every half-hour in a bonfire. (Submitted by Donnalee Downe)

Since its inception in 2011, AITO has grown to become one of the province's premiere events as well as a leading art event in P.E.I. and Atlantic Canada.

This year, on Saturday, Aug. 25, Charlottetown will again be filled with extraordinary things to see, do and experience from 4 p.m. until midnight.

Where to begin?

Everything takes place outside the Confederation Centre of the Arts, Victoria Row, Rochford and Connaught squares and points in between, with Victoria Park the major hub of activity.

My personal AITO itinerary begins by visiting the squares starting at 4 p.m., grabbing a bite at a restaurant or food truck before making my way to the start point of the March of the Crows, and following it to Victoria Park into the evening, after which I head back to the downtown core for any installations I may have missed.

Millefiore Clarkes' film Soft Snow was performed at Art in the Open 2017. Pictured above are the performers rehearsing at the Beaconsfield Carriage house. (Submitted by Millefiore Clarkes)

The March of the Crows sees a group of noisy humans, some in crow costumes, walking from the Schurman Family Studio next to Province House at 7:45 p.m. and making its way to Victoria Park.

It's a highlight of AITO, and the public is invited to participate. In fact, you're encouraged to make your own crow costume or character and caw along with the other participants.

Donnalee Downe's 2017 Art in the Open entry called Public Work. (Submitted by Donnalee Downe)

One thing the experienced AITO visitor will tell you is that there's an amazing transformation that takes place between daytime hours and after dark.

There's a change in the tone and character of the event as the park and other venues become illuminated and video images begin to be projected on the sides of buildings, among other surprises, so make sure you plan to be there for both.

'Expect the unexpected'

Co-curators Pan Wendt and D'Arcy Wilson and project manager Becka Viau oversee the 2018 edition of AITO.

As you can imagine, an undertaking like AITO requires a lot of bodies, and as Viau noted when talking with me for this piece, the call for volunteers is still ongoing.

Volunteers are required for only an hour or two, with training provided. Those interested can sign up at the event's website.

Art in the Open project manager Becka Viau says people should 'expect the unexpected.' (CBC)

Viau also said that you should "expect the unexpected," and that's good advice. These pieces, these installations, however, are for everybody.

They're for YOU! That's the point. You may connect with some of them and some of them may leave you scratching your head, but you will react.

Interactive art

During Art in the Open, it's impossible to not engage. Here, you can touch art, hear art, even make art happen without even being conscious of it.

Here, art can have a sense of humour or it can be deadly serious. It is certainly amongst the best playgrounds that the province has to offer. At its heart, AITO is three things: fun, engaging and inspiring.

You can find all you need to know before going to AITO at artintheopenpei.com. You can also sign up to volunteer at the same site.

Sputnik Returned II is installed on Grafton Street across from Confederation Centre as part of the 2017 edition of Art in the Open. (Jackie Sharkey/CBC)

After all these words, did I hear you yawn? If so, that's on me. There is no substitute for experiencing Art in the Open for yourself.

Doubtful? Please consider that an invitation passed your way. See you there.

