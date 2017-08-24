March of the Crows won't fly with COVID-19 restrictions

Art in the Open is a go for the 10th straight year, but the popular March of the Crows won't be happening due to COVID-19 restrictions that do not permit public processions, organizers say.

However, a curated project called The Flock will guarantee there is still a significant crow presence.

Art in the Open, a public display or artwork scattered outside throughout downtown Charlottetown and Victoria Park, runs Aug. 29 from 4 p.m. until midnight.

In the past, anybody who wanted to participate could dress up in a crow costume and join the March of the Crows as part of an exhibit. The group would caw as they paraded through the city.

For The Flock, people are still encouraged to dress in crow costumes to migrate around the festival at "a safe wingspan."

Organizers said there will be two online crow costume-making workshops that will be announced on the Art in the Open social media platforms leading up to the festival.

