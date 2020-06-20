Artists urged to submit work for consideration for P.E.I. art bank

The P.E.I. government is looking for new works to go into the provincial art bank.

Artists may submit one or two pieces for consideration, and the selections will be adjudicated by an independent jury.

The art bank was established 42 years ago, and now includes more than 250 pieces from about 120 artists.

"It's a working collection," said Michelle MacCallum, provincial director of cultural development.

"The art is displayed in public buildings across P.E.I. So you would see it in public buildings, you might see it in libraries, Access PEI buildings, places like that."

Submitted artwork must be ready to be displayed publicly, and therefore it needs to be visual art. Most of the collection is paintings and fine crafts, said MacCallum.

The call for submission is open until March 12.

More from CBC P.E.I.