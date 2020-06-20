Six more pieces added to provincial art bank

Precarious by Lorraine Vatcher. Acrylic paint on canvas, framed. (P.E.I. Department of Economic Growth, Tourism and Culture)

Six new pieces have been purchased for the provincial art bank, bringing the total in the collection to 255.

The art bank, which was established in 1979, acquires, loans out and displays works by professional Island artists for public spaces.

Here are the five other new pieces, which were selected by a peer-review jury out of 75 submissions.

Setting Day #2 by Glen Strickey. Photographic prints on metallic and archival paper. (P.E.I. Department of Economic Growth, Tourism and Culture)

Living the dream. Dreaming the life by Renee Laprise. Acrylic paint on canvas. (P.E.I. Department of Economic Growth, Tourism and Culture)

Grafting no. 4 by Norma Jean MacLean. Oil paint on canvas. (P.E.I. Department of Economic Growth, Tourism and Culture)

My Childhood Playground by Monica MacDonald. Acrylic paint on canvas. (P.E.I. Department of Economic Growth, Tourism and Culture)

