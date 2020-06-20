Six more pieces added to provincial art bank
Six new pieces have been purchased for the provincial art bank, bringing the total in the collection to 255.
Work by professional Island artists will be displayed in public spaces
The art bank, which was established in 1979, acquires, loans out and displays works by professional Island artists for public spaces.
Here are the five other new pieces, which were selected by a peer-review jury out of 75 submissions.
