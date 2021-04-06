Woman who set Charlottetown apartment fire sentenced to 1 year in jail

A woman who set a fire in a Charlottetown apartment building last year has been sentenced to one year in provincial jail.

Grace May Sark was sentenced in P.E.I. Provincial Court on Monday following a joint sentencing recommendation last week from Crown prosecutor John Diamond and defence lawyer Trish Cheverie.

The early morning fire in April of 2021 left three people injured, forced 20 residents of the 224 Euston Street building out of their homes and caused $250,000 in damage.

Sark will be on probation for three years after her release from jail, and has been ordered to pay $125,000 restitution.

Judge Jeff Lantz had said there is no reasonable expectation that Sark will ever be able to pay for the cost of damages.

3 treated for minor injuries

During a sentencing hearing last week, the court heard that Sark got into a disagreement with the male tenant she was renting a room from while "on a mind-altering substance."

The male tenant later found a pile of burning clothes in Sark's bedroom within his apartment.

The man and two other people, including a police officer, ended up needing treatment in hospital for minor injuries.

Sark was eventually located and admitted to hospital. She turned herself in to police after her release, and was charged with arson after the fire marshal found evidence of gasoline in the fire-damaged bedroom.

Gladue report submitted

At a sentencing hearing last week, Cheverie urged the judge to recognize her client's Indigenous heritage and difficult life situation as he handed down his sentence.

In preparation for sentencing, justice workers at the Mi'kmaq Confederacy of P.E.I. prepared what's called a Gladue report, based on interviews with Sark and other people familiar with her situation.

Following a 1999 decision by the Supreme Court of Canada, Gladue reports must be presented to judges before Indigenous offenders are sentenced. The reports provide information that may be unique to Indigenous offenders, including trauma caused by attendance at residential schools, colonial violence, foster care and adoption, or substance abuse.

To date, the Mi'kmaq Confederacy of P.E.I. has prepared nearly 60 Gladue reports, according to the group.

"I wish every person on Prince Edward Island could read a Gladue report," Cheverie said after the court proceedings. "They are incredibly stunning accountings of what's happened to these people over generations … it's painful to read."