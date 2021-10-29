P.E.I. woman pleads guilty to arson in Charlottetown apartment fire

A P.E.I. woman pleaded guilty to arson Thursday, relating to an apartment building fire in which three people were injured.

Grace May Sark, 40, of Murray Harbour pleaded guilty in provincial court to charges of arson and disregard for human life in connection with a fire at a Euston Street apartment building in Charlottetown in April.

More than 20 residents of the building were displaced by the fire. Among the injured was a police officer treated for smoke inhalation. The other two people injured had minor injuries. All three recovered.

Judge Jeff Lantz adjourned sentencing to Dec. 20 to allow for a Gladue report.

Gladue reports are documents created to inform a sentencing judge of the particular circumstances of an Indigenous offender and could include both personal and community histories of colonialism and its ongoing effects.

The reports are named after a 1999 Supreme Court of Canada decision that requires judges to consider these factors when sentencing Indigenous offenders.

Sark also pleaded guilty to previously failing to attend court. She is not currently being held in custody.