P.E.I. family leaves lasting impression on Family Feud Canada
Arsenault-Cyr cousins go from the TV screen to the blooper reel
There's a lot of pressure standing up there on Family Feud Canada, trying to answer questions in the fast money round with a clock ticking and millions of viewers watching.
Just ask the Arsenault-Cyr family from Abram-Village, P.E.I., who appeared on the CBC show Tuesday and Wednesday.
"It's very different than what you would think it's like when you're sitting at home on your couch and you're not under that pressure," said Ashley Vautour, one of five Acadian cousins on the team, in an interview with Island Morning host Mitch Cormier.
So her cousin Alex can be forgiven when he was asked Tuesday by host Gerry Dee to name a word that rhymes with camper, and "hamper" was already used, he blurted out another word: "clamper."
Clamper?
The studio audience, as well as Dee and the other family members, couldn't help but giggle.
The next question: Name something that's sold by the bunch?
Alex's answer: Honey Bunches of Oats.
More giggles, but no points.
By Wednesday evening, a TikTok video of the segment had 1.5 million views and at least one blooper clip was posted on YouTube with the heading "Honey Bunches of Bad Answers."
To be fair, clamper is actually a word, a verb ironically meaning "to patch together especially clumsily or hastily" according the Merriam-Webster dictionary. But in the survey of 100 people for the show, nobody said it.
The Arsenault-Cyr family, Ashley, Alex, Joël, Adèle and Myriam grew up together on P.E.I. and made several shout-outs to the province.
They had beaten a family from Truro, N.S., to advance to the fast money round.
Vautour went first and got 80 points.
'Very high stress'
"Very high stress," said Vautour, who lives in Summerside, the only cousin still living on P.E.I.
"You don't see the clock, so you have no idea how long 20 seconds takes. If people have watched the show, you see on my face that I'm just trying to get the words out as fast as I possibly can."
Alex, going second, had to get 120 points to reach 200 and win $10,000. He only got 11.
"Alex is extremely smart so we figured we'll put him second, he'll come up with answers really quick," Vautour said. "And he sure did. They just weren't the answers that were in the survey."
Though they came up short, and lost to a family from Ontario on the show Wednesday evening to end their Family Feud Canada experience, they came away with happy memories, more than a million TikTok viewers, and a new word — "clamper" — that may well live on in the family for years to come.
With files from Island Morning
