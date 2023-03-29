Arrest warrant issued in fatal P.E.I. highway accident

A 27-year-old Charlottetown woman has been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death in connection with a collision in eastern P.E.I. in October.

A warrant has been issued for her arrest. She is not believed to be in the country currently, and RCMP are asking for any information the public can provide about where she is.

On Oct. 21 RCMP responded to a report of a highway accident in Hope River, P.E.I. Police found an SUV and a car had collided. They reported the SUV appeared to have crossed the centre line. The 47-year-old driver of the car, the lone occupant of that vehicle, died at the scene. The driver of the SUV, also the sole occupant of the vehicle, was taken to hospital.

The warrant for the SUV driver was issued April 25.

RCMP Const. Gavin Moore said a delay between an incident and charges is not unusual.

"In particular with collisions there is a lot of information that has to be investigated and analyzed," said Moore.

"It's not uncommon for a collision, especially a fatal collision, to have significant delays before police can take action and pursue a charge."

Moore said he could not get into the details of the investigation, and what in particular led RCMP to pursuing charges.