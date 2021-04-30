25-year-old Charlottetown man arrested after Walmart robbery

A 25-year old Charlottetown man is facing charges after a recent robbery outside Walmart.

Police say two women were walking past the garden centre at Walmart last Saturday afternoon when a man started assaulting one of them and stole her backpack.

Tips from the public and a forensics unit helped with the investigation, Charlottetown Deputy Chief Brad MacConnell said. Police arrested a man Wednesday evening and charged him with two counts of robbery.

The man was being held in custody and was scheduled to appear in court Friday, April 30.

