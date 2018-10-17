Tourist from Australia arrested in P.E.I. on child porn charges

RCMP in P.E.I. arrested and charged a man from Australia in connection to child pornography.

Stephen Peter Menzies Murray, 57, of Frenchville, Queensland, Australia has been charged with possession of, making and distributing child pornography.

Sgt. Leanne Butler said Murray was visiting P.E.I. for a few days, when RCMP received a tip from a member of the public who observed something "disturbing."

He was arrested on Oct. 3, in a combined effort by Queens District RCMP, RCMP Federal Investigation Unit, RCMP Major Crimes Unit, and RCMP Tech Crime Unit.

Murray was taken into custody. He is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

Butler said RCMP are now working with police in Australia as part of a join investigation.

More P.E.I. news