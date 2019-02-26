Charlottetown police arrest man asleep in car at roadside

Charlottetown police say they have charged a 20-year-old Cornwall, P.E.I., man after they found him asleep in his car on the shoulder of the wrong side of the road Sunday morning.

Police say they responded to a 911 call at around 2:40 a.m. Sunday. The caller said there was a man who was unresponsive behind the wheel of a car at the intersection of Malpeque Road and the Arterial Highway.

Officers attended the scene and determined the man was impaired by alcohol and arrested him.

They charged the man with impaired operation of a motor vehicle. He is scheduled to appear in provincial court at a later date.

