Summerside Armoury to get $250K in upgrades

The Summerside Armoury will be getting upgrades to the tune of $250,000, according to a media release issued by the federal government Thursday morning.

The renovations will include the installation of a drainage system for the foundation, new heating and cooling systems and a climate control system.

In addition, the upgrades will improve physical access to the site, which is a recognized Canadian historic place, including an exterior ramp, an elevator and accessible washrooms.

"I am delighted that our government recognizes the importance of cultural facilities throughout the country," said Egmont MP Bobby Morrissey.

"This funding will allow the City of Summerside to provide visitors and locals with new, interactive experiences. Our region has a lot to offer. This will benefit the whole community."

Once the work is complete, the federal government said the armoury will become an interpretation centre and will also house a museum, creative spaces and exhibits as well as provide space to learn about arts and culture. The money is coming from the Canada Cultural Spaces Fund.

"To have the 1911 Armoury become a centre that highlights Summerside's heritage and culture is a testament to the importance of culture in the community," said Summerside Mayor Basil Stewart, in the release.

During the First and Second World Wars, the armoury served as a recruitment centre for Prince County and hosted the local Red Cross headquarters, numerous war fundraisers and served as a training ground for military exercises.

