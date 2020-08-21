Man faces 4 charges connected to Charlottetown armed standoff

The 43-year-old man faces several charges connected with an armed standoff in Charlottetown last Friday.

Charlottetown police say he's charged with possession of a weapon for dangerous purposes, pointing a firearm, mischief under $5,000, and uttering threats.

The armed standoff with police lasted several hours. Police said the man was in his apartment with a sword and what was thought to be a handgun. It turned out to be a pellet gun.

He was arrested without injury.

The man is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday afternoon.

