Man faces 4 charges connected to Charlottetown armed standoff
Charlottetown police say a man faces several charges connected to an armed standoff with police last week: possession of a weapon for dangerous purposes, pointing a firearm, mischief under $5,000 and uttering threats.
The man is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday afternoon
The armed standoff with police lasted several hours. Police said the man was in his apartment with a sword and what was thought to be a handgun. It turned out to be a pellet gun.
He was arrested without injury.
