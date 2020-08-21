'Barricaded and armed person' reported in Charlottetown

Charlottetown Police have tweeted that they "are responding to a barricaded and armed person."

People in the city are being urged to avoid the area of Euston and Weymouth streets west to Prince Street.

Urgent Message from Charlottetown Police. Police are responding to a barricaded and armed person. The general public is asked to avoid the area of Euston and Weymouth St West to Prince St Further details to follow —@ChtownPolice

CBC's Jessica Doria-Brown is near the location and can see armed police officers responding while police tape keeps onlookers away.

Sharon Larter, who owns a rental property on Euston, was going to check on the property at 10:30 a.m. AT when she encountered police vehicles.

"I saw a policeman with an automatic weapon pointing sort of towards the direction of my car, so I pulled up to my house and more police vehicles were arriving," said Larter.

"More cops were on scene and they started barricading off the street," she said. "We hear yelling every once in a while."

As usual, CBC will not post or broadcast images that endanger individual officers taking up tactical positions in close proximity to the scene of a barricade.

More to come.