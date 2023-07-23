Man arrested following firearm incident in Hunter River

A man has been arrested following after a firearm incident in Hunter River, P.E.I., on Sunday afternoon.

RCMP said the man barricaded himself inside a building with a firearm. Some apartments and a local business were evacuated. Police had asked other residents to stay indoors until further notice, and motorists were asked to avoid the area.

There is no risk to the public at this time, said RCMP spokesperson Scott Ferris. A section of Route 13 that was closed during the incident has reopened.

Ferris said an RCMP negotiator was able to communicate with the man, who later surrendered.

Police are still investigating. More information, including any charges, are expected Sunday evening or Monday morning.