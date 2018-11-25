Canadian Armed Forces pack up after month-long exercise on P.E.I.

The Canadian Armed Forces are packing up after completing a month-long exercise in Summerside.

The group was temporarily based in Slemon Park starting Oct. 25. They concluded the exercise on Friday.

"The camp is slowly coming down," said Capt. Jamie Tobin, the public affairs officer for the exercise. "The majority of equipment is packed up and ready to go."

Renovations

The aim of the exercise was to provide technical training to military engineers in Atlantic Canada to help them prepare for deployment across Canada and overseas.

The regiment was made up of construction technicians, combat engineers and engineering officers.

'Biggest lesson'

With the help of local contractors, the exercise in Summerside focused on renovations to the Boys and Girls Club.

"The success of this exercise would not be possible without the support we get from the community," said Tobin.

As many as 20 troops worked on the project from 12-16 hours per day.

Exercise NIHILO SAPPER is finished. Thank you Prince Edward Island! // L'exercice NIHILO SAPPER est terminé. Merci l’Île-du-Prince-Édouard! <a href="https://t.co/8dWp6Tepew">pic.twitter.com/8dWp6Tepew</a> —@5CdnDiv

New operating procedures

"Weather was the biggest lesson learned this year," he said.

Strong winds and snow helped the Canadian Army develop new operating procedures.

"The commanding officer went to planning board and developed a standard operating procedure on how to secure the camp and protect it from high winds," he said.

Making connections

The new procedures include securing objects in camp from the weather and how to go about it quickly and efficiently.

The troops also made lasting connections in the community, Tobin said.

"In addition to building partnerships and professional relationships you're building friendships," he said. "Everyone walks away with more connections. We walked away from P.E.I. with more friends."

With files by John Roberston

