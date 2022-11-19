Military divers use Charlottetown pool to hone skills

Divers with the Canadian Armed Forces were at the Bell Aliant Centre pool in Charlottetown on Saturday for underwater training.

The exercises included procedures such as underwater searches, what to do if a diver is unconscious and what to do in the event of an equipment failure.

Fourteen members, ranging in age from 18 to 50, attended the training.

Some had limited experience while others are experts, said Petty Officer 2nd Class Jack Keezer, who is responsible for reserve diving in the Atlantic provinces.

He said the "the training is imperative" so that in case of emergency you can "save your own life as well as your dive buddy's."

Keezer said more divers are always needed, and having the training in a popular place is great for public engagement and showing Islanders what military diving entails.

"We're diving all over — Atlantic Ocean, Pacific Ocean, Arctic Ocean, ice diving."