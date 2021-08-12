Arlington Orchards owner running for federal Conservatives in Egmont

Arlington Orchards owner Barry Balsom will be the candidate for the federal Conservatives in Egmont.

The operator of one of P.E.I. 's largest apple orchards will be competing for a seat in the riding. He says that in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, lots of questions surround Egmont's future, which a new MP would have to address.

"How many jobs are going to come back? What's going to go on with Slemon Park? Is the aero industry coming back? Do we need to reinvest in other things, agriculture or fishing?" Balsom said.

"We need different policies, a different direction. And we need somebody who can make sure that those policies affect Egmont and we get the biggest benefit for them. So that's why I'm putting my hat in the ring."

CBC News is now reporting Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to call an election this Sunday, following weeks of speculation. Voters would head to the polls on Sept. 20, following a 36-day campaign.

Balsom will be running for the seat currently held by Liberal MP and veteran Island politician Bobby Morrissey, who was first elected to the office in 2015.

Egmont was the closest the Liberals came to a loss during the 2019 federal election on P.E.I. Morrissey ended up beating Conservative candidate Logan McLellan by over 1,000 votes to win re-election.

Balsom has also served as president of the Egmont Conservative Association.

