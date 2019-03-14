Restoration of Ardgowan gardens begins with tree removal
The end result will be a more authentic Victorian-era garden
Work begins Thursday to renew historical landscaping on the Parks Canada Ardgowan site in Charlottetown.
Ardgowan was the home of P.E.I. Father of Confederation William Henry Pope, and the Fathers of Confederation were famously hosted to a luncheon at the home during the Charlottetown Conference in 1864.
About 50 trees are being removed. The trees are either unhealthy or too densely planted and harming the health of other trees.
Later this spring and continuing this summer, the next phase will of the restoration will include new trees, flowering plants and shrubs typical of what would have been on the property in the 1860s.
The work is intended to return the grounds to a more authentic Victorian-era garden.
While the gardens are open to the public, the house itself is used for Parks Canada offices.
