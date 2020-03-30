Why P.E.I.'s archivists are asking Islanders to share their COVID-19 stories

The Public Archives and Records Office in Charlottetown is asking Islanders to share their COVID-19 stories with the aim of preserving and documenting what is likely to be remembered as a challenging moment in history.

Through the COVID-19 project, archivists are encouraging people to help them in compiling a record of Islanders' pandemic experiences, from the difficult memories, to the ones that have offered hope. They want it all — photographs, messages and even journal entries.

"We're basically the memory keepers of the province," said Jill MacMicken-Wilson, an archivist at the records office.

"We would like to capture all of those experiences that Islanders are going through at this point in time."

We wanted Islanders to know that the experiences they are going through are important. — Jill MacMicken-Wilson, provincial archivist

MacMicken-Wilson said similar projects are in the works across Canada and the world.

A unique opportunity

"Right now we are living in a period of time where 75 years from now, people are going to be looking back and they're going to say, 'Do you remember when there was that COVID-19 global crisis?'"

The letters, diaries and stories from history's important moments like the First and Second World Wars are often the things that researchers and historians use for their work.

Provincial archivist Jill MacMicken-Wilson is hoping Islanders will share their COVID-19 stories. (Brendan Elliott/CBC)

"Can you imagine someone who is a child today, you know, 50 years from now sitting down with their children and describing how they drove around in the van to count teddy bears in people's windows as a way to help pass the time?"

MacMicken-Wilson said Islanders have the unique opportunity to help researchers gather and document COVID-19 as it is happening.

How to participate

"We wanted Islanders to know that the experiences they are going through are important. That there is value in preserving them for the future."

Islanders interested in taking part can send an email to archives@gov.pe.ca, including their name, contact information and COVID-19 stories. People can also send hard copies of their stories to the archive's physical address.

'Can you imagine someone who is a child today, you know, 50 years from now sitting down with their children and describing how they drove around in the van to count teddy bears in people's windows as a way to help pass the time?' MacMicken-Wilson asked. (Brenda Doyle)

Archive staff will contact those who submit their material should they need more information.

MacMicken-Wilson also mentioned there are online exhibits and genealogical resources available for Islanders to use on the organization's website as they practise physical distancing or self-isolation.

