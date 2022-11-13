Weakened by Fiona, iconic P.E.I. rock formation brought down by Nicole

Seven weeks after Teacup Rock toppled over in post-tropical storm Fiona, another iconic coastal landmark on Prince Edward Island has succumbed to the forces of nature.

The sea arch at MacKenzie's Brook in P.E.I. National Park near Cavendish collapsed on Sunday morning after heavy winds and rain from tropical depression Nicole.

Like Teacup Rock, it was a popular area for photographers and often featured in P.E.I. tourism brochures.

Timothy Gallant, who lives in nearby Rusticoville and has photographed the arch many times over the years, went to see for himself when he heard that it had collapsed.

"It was weird to see that hole completely opened up," he said.

The north shore of P.E.I. suffered extensive damage during Fiona, and parts of the national park remain closed to the public during recovery efforts.

The arch at MacKenzie's Brook has been a popular area for photographers. (Maggie Ma)

Gallant said the arch started as a small hole, and every year — and after every storm — he would notice it getting larger.

"When Fiona went by, it took a nice little chunk out on the right-hand side of it and that kind of weakened the structure a lot more, and then we had Nicole over the weekend … and I guess with the heavy rains and winds that we had over the last couple days was the last straw."

'It was weird to see that hhole completely opened up,' says Timothy Gallant. (Tony Davis/CBC)

The formation was a huge tourist attraction. Gallant said he would often see tour buses pull up and people come out to take photos.

"It's going to look way different when they come back this year."

Before-and-after photos of Teacup Rock at Thunder Cove. The popular rock formation toppled in September during post-tropical storm Fiona. (Submitted by Marg Chisholm-Ramsay)

Gallant, at least, will have old pictures of the arch to cherish.

"At certain parts of the year, sunsets and sunrises, it changes during the year and every so often you can get the sun right in hole and it looks amazing."