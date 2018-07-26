P.E.I. reviewing Mill River and other aquaculture lease zones

P.E.I.'s aquaculture lease zones have not changed in 30 years, and the provincial government is reviewing them due to changes in the industry.

More than 100 people attended the first meeting about possible changes Wednesday night in Mill River, P.E.I.

Fisheries and Oceans Canada says the zone designs haven't changed in three decades, while recreational boating has increased and aquaculture and shellfish techniques have changed.

DFO is conducting these reviews across the country.

Review will take up to two years

Chris Mills, acting chief of DFO's aquaculture leasing division in P.E.I., says it will take up to two years to review the zones, starting with Mill River.

"We want to improve lease arrangements for industry and other water users by realigning lease boundaries where they're needed to be."

Some landowners are concerned about the look of the waterscape with more oyster growers using floating cages. And some commercial oyster fishermen are worried they'll be pushed out of fishing areas by aquaculture.

"We want to recognize the new techniques that are being used by aquaculture. By doing that, we hope to improve opportunities for the commercial fishery," Mills said.

"And of course, we want to recognize recreational use of the waterways on P.E.I. in a hope to improve the situation for all water users."

