Elanco announces sale of aqua research facility in Victoria, P.E.I.

An international animal health company has signed an agreement to sell its aquaculture research and development facility in Victoria, P.E.I., to an aquaculture research and development company with an Island footprint.

In a news release issued by Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, the company said the P.E.I. facility is being sold to the Center for Aquaculture Technologies Canada.

The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2020, the release said.

"We are extremely grateful for the efforts, hard work and all contributions everyone at the Victoria R&D facility has made to the Elanco pipeline and the industry," Aaron Schacht, Elanco's executive vice-president of innovation, regulatory and business development, said in the release.

Elanco announced in the fall the company was seeking a buyer for the Victoria facility.

"We are equally pleased to reach an outcome that keeps the site operational in the Victoria community with a group that values furthering the future of aquaculture," Schacht said in the release.

P.E.I. employees

When officials with Elanco initially announced the facility in Victoria would be shutting down and sold, they said about 15 P.E.I. jobs would be affected. It's not clear in the company's Dec. 24 release whether jobs will be affected.

The company's Charlottetown manufacturing facility will "continue to be a key component of Elanco's growth," the release said.

Four people laid off by Elanco have already been hired by the Center for Aquaculture Technologies Canada, said company CEO John Buchanan.

"We are going to staff up that facility, so the people that were there that are looking for work, certainly they would be candidates to come back there again," said Buchanan.

Buchanan said when CATC takes over the facility there will be about 30 people working there.

The Center for Aquaculture Technologies, based in San Diego, has been doing aquaculture research in areas like fish health and nutrition on P.E.I. since 2012. Its lab facility in the Souris industrial park opened in 2015.

Buchanan said the Victoria facility will expand what the company is already doing in Souris.

Earlier this year all shares of CATC were sold to American venture capital firm Cuna del Mar. Financial terms of the sale of the Victoria facility to CATC were not disclosed in the release.

